What needs to happen for Spain to qualify to EuroBasket round of 16

Spain had been predicted to be the biggest disappointment at EuroBasket 2025, and they are now dangerously close to elimination even before round of 16. They've lost to Italy by four points, 67-63, during Tuesday's match at EuroBasket Group Stage. The defending champions started strong, even at 10-0 at the first quarter, but they progressively lost fuel as Italy reconnected with the match, and ended up giving up all their leverage.

This puts Spain in a precarious situation at Group C, the group most open at matchday 5. Greece and Italy have qualified and Cyprus was eliminated, so there are three nations (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Spain) fighting for two places.

What needs to happen for Spain to qualify:

Spain, at least, can count on themselves to qualify. If they defeat Greece, a nation already qualified with theoretically nothing at stake, they would qualify. Greece is, also theoretically, much more powerful this year than Spain, but the Greeks were defeated in the last game by Bosnia and Herzegovina (80-77)...

Greece vs. Spain will take place on Thursday, September 4, at 20:30 CEST.

The other scenario in which Spain can qualify if they loose is if Georgia defeats Bosnia. That match will be played earlier, on Thursday at 14:00 CEST.