What needs to happen for Norris, Verstappen, or Piastri to win Formula 1 2025

HQ

Max Verstappen's victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, followed by Piastri in second place and Lando Norris in fourth place, means that all three drivers still have chances of winning the F1 2025 Championship next weekend in Abu Dhabi. Lando Norris saw his lead cut in half from Verstappen, but still has a clear advantage over the other two to claim the title.

Lando Norris leads with 408 points, followed 12 behind by Max Verstappen with 396 points and

Oscar Piastri with 392 points. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has 25 points available:

Lando Norris will win Formula 1 2025 Championship with a top 3 finish, regardless of what the others do. Even in the case that Norris finishes third and Verstappen wins, Norris would have 423 points and Verstappen 421 points.

Finishing worse than third, Norris would need that Verstappen doesn't win. If Norris finishes between fourth and seventh, Verstappen would have to finish first or second. Or, in other words...

Max Verstappen will win Formula 1 if he finishes first and Norris finishes fourth or lower; if he finishes second, Norris finishes eighth or lower and Piastri finishes third of lower, of if he finishes third, Norris finishes ninth or lower and Piastri finishes second or lower.

Oscar Piastri can only win Formula 1 if he finishes first and Norris finishes sixth or lower; or if he finishes second, Norris finishes tenth or lower and Verstappen finishes fourth or lower.

Who do you think will win Formula 1 in 2025?