What needs to happen for Marc Márquez to win MotoGP championship in Japan this weekend

Marc Márquez has a "championship point" this weekend at the Japan GP in MotoGP (you will have to wake up very early to watch it though). Márquez could secure his title with six Grand Prix still to come: Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Portugal, and Valencia.

Marc Márquez, from Ducati Lenovo, leads with 512 points. Only his brother Álex Márquez, from Gresini Racing, is "close" with 330 points. A desperate Francesco Bagnaia is third with 237 points. Márquez's victory in 2025 is certain (and it would be his seventh World title in MotoGP, the first one since 2019, and ninth overall after two world championships in Moto2 and Moto1).

Could it happen in Tokyo? It is very possible, but Marc Márquez needs to win at least three points more than Álex Márquez to claim the title no matter what. Three more points would put him 185 points above Álex.

This means that Marc could win the title even on Saturday, if he wins in the sprint race and Álex doesn't manage to win any points. But even in the case that Marc doesn't win any points at the Sprint and Álex wins it, Marc could still claim the title on Sunday during the race.

If it doesn't happen in Tokyo, it will happen at Indonesia or Australia. Marc Márquez will make a remarkable feat, after breaking his humerus in 2020 and enduring four operations in his arm and other surgeries on his limbs. Few could have predicted such a resurgence at this or any other sport...