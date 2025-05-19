What needs to happen for Kylian Mbappé to win his first Golden Boot

HQ

LaLiga is basically over for Real Madrid, having secured the second place in the league with Barça celebrating and Atlético de Madrid third with some distance. Nothing at stake for any of the players... except for Kylian Mbappé, who despite the disappointing end of season, could end up having his best individual season in terms of goals.

Boosted in the past months, in particular that "useless" hat-trick against Barcelona, Mbappé has almost secured the pichichi title for the Liga top-scorer: 29 goals, four more than Robert Lewandowski. Mbappé has also secured records withint the club, as the player with more goals scored in a debut season, over Ronaldo and Iván Zamorano.

His next target is Golden Boot: the top goal-scorer in all of Europe's league competitions. And he is very close, but hasn't achieved it yet, and only has one final chance with the final matchday next Sunday.

Golden Boot race in 2024/25



Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Lisbon) - 39 goals / 58.5 points



Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) - 29 goals / 58 points



Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 28 goals / 56 points



Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 26 goals / 52 points



Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) - 25 goals / 50 points



Gyökeres has scored 39 goals, much more than anyone, but the Potuguese league is worth fewer points than the Liga, Premier League or Bundesliga. If Mbappé scores in the final Real Madrid game of the league, against Real Sociedad at the Bernabéu on Sunday May 24, he will win the Golden Boot for the first time in his career.

However, Mo Salah is very close, and has two opportunities: against Brighton on Monday night, and against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Mbappé needs to score next Sunday, and hope that Salah doesn't score in his next two Premier League games.