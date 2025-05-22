What needs to happen for Inter Milan to win Serie A on Friday?

HQ

Inter Milan won a heroic semi-final to FC Barcelona and reached the Champions League final for first time since 2023, and 15 years after winning their latest European Cup. However, that effort took a toll on their domestic season, and yielded the top spot in Serie A with a series of two defeats that allowed Napoli to surpass them.

Now, with only one matchday remaining, Napoli leads with 79 points and Inter is second with 78 points. Atalanta remained in the race for a long time, but with 74 points, they missed all options.

Napoli faces Cagliari (14th at the table) at home, and Inter faces Como away. Como 1907, coached by Cesc Fábregas, is 10th, but despite having nothing at stake, is the team that has ended the season in batter shape, with a series of six straight wins and one draw, something particularly remarkable as the were in second division last year.

What needs to happen for Inter or Napoli to win Serie A?

Naturally, Inter cannot afford to lose. If both lose or draw, Napoli would win. And if both win, Napoli would win the league: Inter needs to win and hope that Napoli misses points.

There are a few ways for it to happen: if Napoli loses and Inter wins or even draws, they would be tied with 79 points, but Inter would win as they have a better goal average: 42 vs. 30. The only other way for it to happen is if Napoli draws but Inter wins.

In short, Inter does not depend on itself: they need for Napoli to lose and then draw or win, or for Napoli to draw and then win. Both games will be played at the same time: Friday, May 23, at 19:45 BST, 20:45 CEST.