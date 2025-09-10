What Kylian Mbappé thinks of the current France's national team: "not the strongest, but..."

HQ

Kylian Mbappé is the latest protagonist on the cover of the magazine from L'Equipe, with a long interview with the French player who, most recently, scored twice in the last two games for France at the World Cup qualifiers, leaving behind last year's controversies, when he was left out from Deschamps's list amid criticism of a lost of compromise.

One year later, the situation has changed, and Mbappé has regained the trust from French fans, as well as consolidating as Real Madrid top goal scorer. In fact, Mbappé has now scored 52 games for France, surpassing Thierry Henry as second top goalscorer ever in France history, and only five behind Olivier Giroud (57).

Mbappé really made his big breakthrough at the 2018 World Cup victory. Four years later, he scored a hat-trick in the final, being the first player to do so, but they eventually lost to Argentina in penalties.

Will they conquier World Cup again next year? For Mbappé, there are big differences between the squad that won in 2018 and was finalist in 2022 and the current team, and feels they are not the strongest, but the squad with the most potential.

"It's the most talented team, yes. The strongest, not yet. The one with the most potential, yes. It's endless. In every position, they play as starters for the best clubs in the world", Mbappé said.

"But as a team, we're still no stronger than the team that won the World Cup in 2018 or the one that reached the final in 2022. Does this team have the potential to be the best? 100%. Will it be? It depends on us. We have to be ambitious with players of this quality."