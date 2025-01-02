What is United Cup, the first gender-mixed competition to offer ATP and WTA points, running in parallel to Brisbane International

HQ

Australia is the epicentre of the tennis world in January. In parallel to the Brisbane International, an ATP 250 and WTA 500 series, which so far has gifted us with one of the most beautiful points of the year, the United Cup is also taking place in three different Aussie cities: Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

Unlike Brisbane International, which is an individual men's and women's tournament, the United Cup is an international competition, with teams from 18 countries. And it has the particularity that is is mixed-gender tournament, something that was almost unheard of a few years ago. Both are hard-court and outdoors.

The number of mixed-gender tournaments has increased in the 21st Century, but the United Cup is the only mixed competition to offer points for ATP men's ranking and WTA women's ranking, with a maximum of 500 points.

Two tennis competitions taking place at the same time

United Cup was created just two years ago, in December 2022 (as the 2023 season kick off). United States and Germany are the two champions so far, with Italy and Poland as runner ups. Currently, ties are made up of three matches: men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles if necessary.

The 2025 edition started in December 27 and runs until January 5. So far, Poland (with WTA nº2 Iga Swiatek) recently defeated Great Britain and moved up to the semifinals, where they await either Italy or Czech Republic.

This is the first time both Brisbane International (created in 2009 but not held between 2021-23) and United Cup happen at the same time, and sometimes in the same city, leading to a natural confussion for some tennis fans, but generating hype for the Australian Open, which will take place between Jan 12 and Jan 26. Will Djokovic get the first Grand Slam of the year?