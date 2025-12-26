What is the United Cup, the mixed ATP and WTA tournament, and players in 2026: Zverev, Swiatek, Draper, Gauff...

HQ

The 2026 tennis season will officially begin on January 2 for both the ATP and WTA circuits, with the fourth edition of the United Cup in Australia, a competition that is highly unusual in the men's and women's circuits for several reasons: players represent their countries (as in the Davis Cup) but also earn individual ATP and WTA points, as much as 500 points for the winner.

But the main difference is that it is the only mixed-gender competition from ATP and WTA, with mixed-doubles matches as well as one men's and one women's singles match for each tie.

The 2026 United Cup will consist of 18 teams, divided into six groups, followed by direct-elimination ties starting from quarter-finals.

Best tennis players participating in United Cup 2026

Each of the countries will bring a team of around six players, three male and three female. These are the top two playears from each country and their ATP or WTA ranking:

USA



Taylor Fritz (6)



Coco Gauff (3)



Canada



Felix Auger-Aliassime (8)



Victoria Mboko (18)



Italy



Flavio Cobolli (22)



Jasmine Paolini (8)



Australia



Alex de Minaur (7)



Maya Joint (32)



Great Britain



Jack Draper (10)



Emma Raducanu (29)



Germany



Alexander Zverev (3)



Eva Lys (40)



Belgium



Zizou Bergs (43)



Elise Mertens (20)



France



Arthur Rinderknech (29)



Lois Boisson (36)



Poland



Hubert Hurkacz (47, protected)



Iga Swiatek (2)



Spain



Jaume Munar (36)



Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (42)



Czechia



Jakub Mensik (19)



Barbora Krejcikova (10, protected)



Greece



Stefanos Tsitsipas (34)



Maria Sakkari (52)



Japan



Shintaro Mochizuki (92)



Naomi Osaka (16)



Argentina



Sebastian Baez (45)



Solana Sierra (66)



Netherlands



Tallon Griekspoor (25)



Suzan Lamens (87)



Switzerland



Stan Wawrinka (157)



Belinda Bencic (11)



Norway



Casper Ruud (12)



Malene Helgo (478)



China



Zhizhen Zhang (60, protected)



Zhu Lin (50, protected)



The United Cup, between January 2-11 in Perth and Sydney, will begin a series of tournaments in Australia, including the Brisbane International (WTA 500, ATP 250), the Adelaide International (WTA 500, ATP 250) and finally the Australian Open between January 18 and February 1, the first of four Grand Slams.