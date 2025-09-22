What is the Gerd Müller Trophy and who will win this year at Ballon d'Or 2025?

HQ

The Ballon d'Or ceremony has changed a lot since 1956, but perhaps never as fast as since 2018, when new categories were added for men's and women's footballers. Since then, new trophies have been added almost every year: Best Club (added in 2023), Best Coach (added in 2024), Kopa Trophy for best young player (added in 2018 for men and in 2025 for women), Yashin trophy for best Goalkeeper (added in 2019 for men and 2025 for women)...

One of the lesser known trophies is the Gerd Müller Trophy. This trophy was created in 2021, initially known as 'Striker of the Year', and was renamed in 2022 in honour of Bayern and West Germany striker Gerd Müller, who won the 1970 Ballon d'Or.

It recognises the highest-scoring footballer, taking into consideration every goal scored for both clubs and national teams, during a season (not during the calendar year). Another main difference is that it only counts for players in European clubs, as confirmed by UEFA to The Sporting News, meaning neither Cristiano Rolando nor Leo Messi could win this award.

Who has won the Gerd Müller Trophy and who will win in 2025?

Robert Lewandowski won it for Bayern Munich in 2021 (69 goals) and 2022 (57). Erling Haaland won in 2023 (56 goals), and in 2024, it was a tie between Harry Kane for Bayern and Kylian Mbappé for PSG (52 goals).

The winner of 2025 is unknown. Most fans expect it will be either Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane or Erling Haaland, although Viktor Gyokeres scored more goals than anyone for Sporting (now at Arsenal), 39 goals (missing on the Golden Boot as Portuguese league gives fewer points). In 2025, it will be given for the first time to a female player, too.