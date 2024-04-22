What is the best driver combination in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

HQ

As you know, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes with a variety of drivers of different sizes, speeds and abilities, which can be customized by choosing your car, tires and glider.

So.... which combo is best? There are probably almost as many different opinions on this as there are combinations for all drivers - 703,560 of them. That's the conclusion of data scientist Antoine Mayerowitz, who can now scientifically reveal the best combination to choose - and it's Peach riding a Teddy Buggy equipped with Roller wheels and a Cloud Glider.

While this is admittedly based on statistics and facts, we will continue to insist that Waluigi is obviously the best. Who is your favorite?

Thanks Eurogamer