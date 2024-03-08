HQ

If you're active in gaming circles on social media, you'll have likely heard of Sweet Baby Inc. at one point or another. If you're completely unaware, Sweet Baby Inc., as per its website, is a narrative and consultation firm based in Montreal. It has only been established since 2018, but since then it has worked on a lot of games, including but not limited to God of War: Ragnarök, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

One of Sweet Baby Inc.'s services that it can provide gaming studios is cultural and authenticity consultations. These include discussions around diversity and inclusion for those with minority backgrounds, spanning from many topics including race, gender, ethnicity, and more.

Can you see where some gamers might have a problem with this? In recent times, we've seen the emergence of a Sweet Baby Inc. Detected Steam curator group, which serves to inform gamers of titles that the studio has worked on. At the time of writing, Sweet Baby Inc. Detected's Steam group has over 200,000 members, which begs the question of why so many gamers are actively avoiding anything to do with Sweet Baby Inc.

The answer is rather simple. It's the same reason why a certain group roll their eyes whenever a studio dares to include characters of different races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, or anything that falls under the meaningless blanket of "woke." We're seeing it more and more now, as it seems the counter culture is determined to blame any failure, any title that earns middling reviews on the fact that the women weren't stripped down to their underwear and the men weren't all white and pumped up with so much juice a paper cut could bring them low.

It's a strange and often misinformed argument to point to the failure of any game as purely behind "woke." If we take Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as our most-recent example, there are a multitude of reasons why people didn't rush out to get a copy of that game. The combat didn't look anything like what made the previous Arkham games great, the story wasn't a key factor compared to the overly pushed, tedious, and unnecessary live-service mechanics, and while some of the writing remained quick and funny, especially where Captain Boomerang was concerned, there was an overall lack of soul within Rocksteady's latest outing that left players feeling lukewarm at best.

There are some - very few, by the looks of things - people who make good faith arguments against Sweet Baby Inc. Many worry that by inviting a narrative consultant firm into the writers' room, you're spoiling the pot with too many cooks. While there is some merit in the idea that you'd get a clearer vision with fewer heads coming together to create a narrative, at the end of the day Sweet Baby Inc. isn't the only outsourcing that exists in the world of game development, and it is being targeted far too easily as a scapegoat for everything wrong in gaming. It's ironic that the crowd often priding themselves on being the real critics of media resort to the same line of "woke equals bad" again and again, without engaging in proper criticism of what works and what doesn't in a given text.

Rumours and misinformation are rife in this Sweet Baby Inc. controversy. It's leading to the harassment of employees at the studio and the spreading of stories that are completely false. One rumour stated that if it weren't for Sweet Baby Inc., Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2 would have been white, a statement that game director Kyle Rowley confirmed as false over on Twitter/X. Forced diversity is a controversial topic in gaming alone, and the people who want to see less diversity would love it if they had one person, one studio, to blame for it all, similarly to how Anita Sarkeesian took a large amount of heat during Gamergate, but unfortunately for that lot, things are never so simple.

Sweet Baby Inc. largely focuses on narratives and dialogue. The response we're seeing now, the calls to remove the studio from the gaming industry is mostly a reductive response to a non-existent problem that is being trumped up to be a catastrophic issue in gaming and the West as a whole. If you genuinely have a problem with Sweet Baby Inc. or simply don't want to see diversity and inclusion in your games, no one is forcing you to. We live in an age where there are so many games releasing in a year you'll likely never be able to get to that one title that's been sitting in your backlog for years, so make the choice in playing what you enjoy rather than spending time whining about a woman having more than 5 lines, or not catering to your own preferences.

If you hadn't heard of Sweet Baby Inc. before coming here and were worried that it was leading to some kind of industry collapse, don't worry. Even if you're not a fan of the games it has worked on, there are plenty more you can play and Sweet Baby isn't going to spread a gaming-wide epidemic where all your games have the same narratives. There are plenty of problems in this industry now, much bigger ones, so it's probably best to focus on them rather than the cup size of a virtual woman.