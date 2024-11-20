What is CONCACAF Nations League and which are the semi-finalists this year

HQ

The football international break has ended, and players are returning to their clubs. European Nations played ending the UEFA Nations League group phase, with all eight teams already decided for the quarter-finals in March 2025.

Meanwhile, Latin American nations played the traditional World Cup Qualifiers (with a particularly poor performance by Brazil this year) and the Central and North American squads played their own CONCAFAF Nations League.

This competition was established by CONCAFAF, the governing body in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and was created in 2018, for the exact same reason as UEFA Nations League: replace the friendly matches in the International Calendar that nobody watched with a new competition every two years.

Unlike European Nations League, won by three different teams each year (France, Portugal and Spain), CONCACAF Nations League has been won by United States three times.

CONCACAF 2024-25: all semi-finalists are decided

CONCACAF Nations League celebrated this and the previous week the quarter-finals. The final match played yesterday, Tuesday, was a hammering by Mexico to Honduras: the Mexican squad came back from a 2-0 with a 4-0.

Mexico will face Canada, and United States will face Panama from March 20-23, 2025, taking place at Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, "as well as other exciting fan-focused events", including "a concert by a top artist". North American fans still need some incentives to go watch soccer...