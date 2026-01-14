What is CES truly like? We discuss this and more on the first The Gamereactor Show episode of 2026

HQ

It's taken us a little longer than expected to get The Gamereactor Show back into full swing to start the New Year, but for good reason. Co-host Alex spent the last week in Fabulous Las Vegas, experiencing the epic Consumer Electronics Show first-hand. You've likely seen much of this coverage already, perhaps by visiting our dedicated CES subpage, but with this being one of the biggest conferences of the entire year, we've dedicated a bunch of time to it on the podcast as well.

Beginning the show, Alex takes us through the CES experience, expressing what it's like to be on-site in Las Vegas and wandering the immense halls, soaking up tons of tech innovation along the way.

Following up to this, and due to the big AI focus at CES, we have a brief chat about what the immediate future holds for artificial intelligence, especially in the video game sector. And this is before chatting about what we expect from the games industry in 2026 as a whole, be this from PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Valve, Grand Theft Auto VI, The Wolf Among Us 2, and more.

Catch the 76th episode of the show below or at your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.