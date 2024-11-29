What is at stake at Qatar Grand Prix: can Ferrari or Red Bull still win the constructors' championship

HQ

Max Verstappen was crowned F1 World Champion last weekend in Las Vegas, but there are still two Grand Prix to be held, starting this very weekend in Qatar, and ending next weekend (December 7-8). And yes, there is still a title at stake, the constructor standings.

In that regard, Verstapppen's team, Red Bull, is just third, 53 poins below the leader, McLaren. That puts into perspective Verstappen's incredible feat, winning the title without the fastest car. His teammate, Sergio Pérez, is just eleventh in the driver's ranking.

While, mathematically, Red Bull still has chances of overtaking McLaren and Ferrari and get the constructor's title, they would need to score 54 out of the 103 points at stake between Qatar's sprint and race and Abu Dhabi's race, and hope for a total failure from the other two.

That is almost impossible. In fact, McLaren has the option to become champion in Qatar if they get a 21 points advantage over Ferrari. Currently, Ferrari is 24 points below McLaren, a distance they shortened last weekend in Las Vegas, even if Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc ended up fighting...

McLaren has a clear advantage, but Ferrari still has some options. There are 59 points at stake this weekend, so they could even get as much as 35-point lead over McLaren in the (unlikely) case McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri don't score.

Fun fuct: the last time McLaren won the title was in 1998, before Norris and Piastri were born. Ferrari last won it in 2008, too big a gap for such a prestigious 'Scuderia'.

Intrigued? Here's when to watch the Qatar Grand Prix live this weekend.