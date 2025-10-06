What is a supermoon and how to watch the rare October Harvest Moon (the first supermoon of 2025)

HQ

The night of Tuesday, October 7, will bring a rare treat for sky watchers around the world. The so-called Harvest Moon (the full moon closest to the autumn equinox) will also be the first supermoon of 2025.

Visible from Europe, North America, and parts of Asia and Africa, the moon will rise just after sunset and appear noticeably larger and brighter than usual. In the UK, it will appear on the horizon at around 6:20pm local time.

This will be the first supermoon since November 2024, and it will mark the start of a rare run of three consecutive supermoons to close out the year, followed by the next ones on November 5 and December 4.

What makes a full moon a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as the perigee. Because the orbit is elliptical, the Moon's distance from Earth changes throughout the year.

When this alignment happens, the Moon can appear up to 14% larger and around 30% brighter than an average full moon. The term "supermoon" was first coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle, and has since become a popular term.

Astronomers note, however, that there are slightly different definitions, some use distance thresholds (such as within 360,000 km of Earth's center) to determine whether a full moon qualifies as a supermoon. Either way, the visual effect is unmistakable.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon?

Each full moon of the year traditionally carries a name that reflects the natural and agricultural cycles of the seasons. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that appears closest to the autumn equinox, which fell this year on September 22.

Historically, the light from this moon allowed farmers to continue gathering crops late into the night, giving rise to its enduring name. It also tends to rise earlier than usual for several nights in a row, creating long evenings of soft, golden illumination, perfect for harvesting.

This year's Harvest Moon is particularly special, as it's the latest one since 1987, appearing in early October rather than September. It has also earned cultural fame thanks to Neil Young's 1992 song "Harvest Moon," which helped cement its place in popular imagination.

How to see the Harvest Supermoon

To catch the best view, sky watchers should look toward the eastern horizon shortly after sunset. The Moon will appear largest and most dramatic when it's low in the sky, a visual effect known as the "moon illusion", which makes it seem even bigger compared to buildings, trees, or hills.

Observers in northern and southern England, southern Europe, and parts of Asia and North America are expected to have the clearest skies, according to early forecasts. However, patchy clouds may obscure the view in some regions, especially across northern Europe and central US states.

Beyond its visual spectacle, the Harvest Moon serves as a reminder of how deeply our traditions remain tied to nature's cycles. For millennia, humans have marked time by the phases of the Moon, celebrating each season's changes through names and rituals that persist today. The October 7 supermoon will be the brightest and largest of 2025 so far, and for many, a simple moment to pause and look up. Are you going to do so?