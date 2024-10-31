What is a 'dumb ah pumpkin' and should you make one this Halloween?

HQ

Everyone has their own way of carving a pumpkin. Last year, my brother and I accomplished the great feat of a Freddy Fazbear pumpkin, and yet this year, Halloween has seen a trend spread across all pumpkin carvers.

It's called the "dumb ah pumpkin", or dumbass pumpkin if you're not used to internet lingo. Essentially, the pumpkin has two small dots for its eyes, alongside a massive hole for its mouth with two buck teeth. While it does have a quite cruel name, I can't help but admire the joy and whimsy in these pumpkins.

They're rather easy to make, too, with you only needing to scoop out all the pumpkin innards and then cut in a big hole for the mouth alongside two small holes for the eyes. The eyes might be a tad tricky, but a screwdriver or smaller knife should do the trick.

This is an ad:

What does your pumpkin look like this Halloween?

This is an ad: