What if you take the narrative experience of Firewatch and twist it with a good dose of horror? That's The Fading of Nicole Wilson

The first time I played Firewatch I went through all the stages of loneliness with its protagonist. From the joyful beginning of being all alone in the middle of nature, to the depressing feeling of abandonment every time our ranger companion didn't answer the walkie-talkie. Well, what would happen if, instead of a cosy summer retreat, we were involved in a story of psychological terror? Well, that's what the recently announced The Fading of Nicole Wilson proposes.

The terrifying proposal has just been announced at Nacon Connect 2025, and puts us in the shoes of a young 16-year-old hiker named Brit Henson who would love to get out of her small Montana town. She's tasked with a sort of "test" to appear on a TV show and has to go alone to explore an area of the forest, accompanied only by your mobile phone. But as she goes deeper and deeper into the area, into the mines, into the caves... there seems to be something else out there, and the battery of her mobile is running out...

We've been quite intrigued by the proposal, and hope to hear more about it soon. The Fading of Nicole Wilson has no release date, but you can watch its first trailer below.