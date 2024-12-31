What if...? season 3 struggles to impress fans and critics

HQ

The third and final season of Marvel's What If...? debuted on Disney+ on December 22, offering fans a glimpse into new alternate realities. However, the reception has been far from stellar. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the season sits at a disappointing 42% audience score, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction. Fans and critics alike have voiced their concerns about the storytelling, pacing, and overall execution, marking a lackluster end to what was once an exciting concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even Beau DeMayo, creator of X-Men '97, chimed in with his thoughts, expressing his dissatisfaction in a post on X. His reaction adds to the growing discourse around the series, as fans wonder where things went wrong. While What If...? previously captivated audiences with its creative takes on beloved Marvel characters, this season appears to have missed the mark, leaving many to feel that its potential was not fully realized.

With Marvel's ambitious 2025 slate just around the corner, the studio has no shortage of projects to reignite fans' excitement. But the lukewarm response to What If...? raises an important question: is Marvel starting to lose its magic, or is this just a bump in the road? What do you think—did Season 3 fall flat for you, or are the critics being too harsh?