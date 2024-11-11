What If...? season 3 shows X-Men and confirms rumours in new trailer

HQ

It'd been a year since Marvel confirmed that the third season of What If...? will debut on Disney+ the 22nd of December, so we're getting closer to the final eight episodes of the show. Then it's time for a taste of what awaits.

The first official trailer for What If...? has finally arrived, and it confirms several rumours about the show, so those of you hoping to watch the conclusion unspoiled should probably leave now. Everyone else can enjoy some cool team-ups and exciting variants of beloved Marvel and X-Men characters.