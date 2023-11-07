What If...? Season 2 debuts this holiday season

If you've been waiting for more hypothetical adventures set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then we have some good news for you. Because Disney and Marvel Studios has confirmed when we can look forward to catching the second season of What If...?

As mentioned in Disney+'s holiday streaming slate, it's specifically noted that What If...? will be returning sometime this holiday season. There is no exact date mentioned, but this does mean that we can look forward to the show dropping within this November or in December.

There is also no word as to what this season will look to explore, but there have been previous reports that it will look to tackle some more crazier and unusual storylines.