What If...? is getting a third season

A whole lot of people seemed to think there has been a quality drop in the MCU ever since Avengers: Endgame premiered in 2019, which now seems to lack a clear direction and has been uneven in entertainment department.

One of the exceptions was the What If...? series that was released in August last year. It showed alternative versions of what could have happened with characters we love if minor things happened at a crucial time, literally changing everything.

During the San Diego Comic Con, Marvel has now confirmed that the second season starts streaming early 2023, and they had even more good news to offer, as they already have decided to make a third season as well.