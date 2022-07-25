Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

What If...? is getting a third season

And the second season starts streaming early next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A whole lot of people seemed to think there has been a quality drop in the MCU ever since Avengers: Endgame premiered in 2019, which now seems to lack a clear direction and has been uneven in entertainment department.

One of the exceptions was the What If...? series that was released in August last year. It showed alternative versions of what could have happened with characters we love if minor things happened at a crucial time, literally changing everything.

During the San Diego Comic Con, Marvel has now confirmed that the second season starts streaming early 2023, and they had even more good news to offer, as they already have decided to make a third season as well.

What If...? is getting a third season


Loading next content