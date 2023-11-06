Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

What if Harry Potter took place in Berlin?

Some of the characters translate very well... others not so well.

Ask someone to think of something really British, and a lot of them would probably reply Harry Potter. But what if Harry Potter would have been a franchise mainly taking place in Berlin, Germany, instead?

The YouTube account Demonflyingfox often uses AI to create alternate versions of pop cultural phenomena, and now they have transformed Harry Potter into a series taking place in Berlin - which really changes things. We especially like this version of Hagrid, but the Berliner version of Dobby will probably make us sleep poorly tonight.

Check it out in the post below.

