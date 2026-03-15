What happened with McLaren in China? Disater for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

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McLaren couldn't have imagined a worst season start in Formula 1: from their dominance last year, to three DNS or DNFs out of four in the first two races. Lando Norris was fifth in Australia last week, but Piastri did not start in his home Grand Prix. And in Shanghai, neither driver started due to electrical problems in their cars, helping Mercedes extend a big lead in the standings with Antonelli's historic victory.

On Sunday's race in Shanghai, Norris car never left the garage, and Piastri's was was also returned before the formation lap. Apparently, both cars suffered different electrical problems on their power units.

"They're still trying to investigate what is actually happening or what's going on and why it's not working as it should", Norris said shortly after his departure from the race. Piastri added that now they will "try and learn what we can by watching the race, then after that just trying to do as much work as we can before Japan", after two rounds without racing.

Maybe it will be a good thing for McLaren (and also for Red Bull, as Verstappen had to retire, and of course for Aston Martin) the cancellation of the April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which won't be substituted, meaning that after the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29, the season won't continue until May 3 in Miami.

Formula 1 standings so far, doesn't look good for McLaren

After two races, Mercedes leads the constructors' standings with 98 points, ahead of Ferrari's 67 points... with McLaren third with 18 points. Russell leads the driver championship with 51 points, followed by Antonelli with 47 points. Lando Norris is sixth with 15 points, and Piastri only earned three points.