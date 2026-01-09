What happened between Vinícius and Simeone at the derby: "Florentino is going to sack you, remember..."

HQ

Real Madrid defeated Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, with goals by Valverde and Rodrygo, but Vinícius was once again the protagonist, after a confrontation with Atleti manager Cholo Simeone. When Vinícius was substituted in the 80th minute, the Argentinian manager taunted Vinícius, shouting that "Florentino will sack you, remember that", according to lip reading from TV cameras. Simeone also gestured his ear, referring to the whistles to the player when he was substituted.

Vinícius confronted him briefly, but was stopped by Xabi Alonso. Both the Vinícius and Simeone were shown yellow cards.

In press conference, Real Madrid manager was very critical about Simeone's behaviour, saying he is not a good example of sportmanship: "For me, those things cross the line of respect you have to have for your teammates. Then I saw what he said to him, and I don't like it when my teammates are spoken to like that. I try to be respectful to the opposing team's players, and not everything is acceptable".

In his own press conference, Simeone said that "what happens on the pitch, stays there, as it is since we were little", and said he did not remembered what he said to Vinícius. Later, the club said that it was Vinícius who started it all, but making a disrespecteful gesture to Atleti's bench.

After the match, Vinícius commented an Instagram story, mocking him, "you lost another knock-out".