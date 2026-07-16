What happened between Jude Bellingham and Valentín Barco: Does he risk a fine for violent conduct?

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Jude Bellingham was frustrated after England lost 2-1 to Argentina, and on his way off the pitch, he slapped Argentinian player Valentin Barco on the back of his head. This prompted a discussion between English and Argentinian players, a dispute that didn't grow out of proportion as Bellingham quickly walked away.

Cameras clearly showed Bellingham slapping Barco, and many people wondered what prompted the Real Madrid player to act that way against a player who didn't even play in the match (Barco, 21, who plays for Strasbourg and is expected to join Chelsea next season, was an unused substitute).

Other videos, captured by fans on the pitch, show how Barco entered the pitch from the bench after Enzo Fernández's equaliser goal, running straight to English players (while all the rest of Argentinian players celebrated between them) to provoke the rivals.

Jude Bellingham could now face a fine for violent conduct, and therefore would miss the third-place match between France and England on Saturday at 22:00 BST, 23:00 CEST, although according to BBC, FIFA is unlikely to do it, and consider Bellingham's action as "petulant" rather than violent, given the force use in the slap was negligible.