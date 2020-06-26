What does "Optimized for Xbox Series X" mean?

You're watching Advertisements

If you've been playing Xbox One, you have probably seen that some titles are "Optimized for Xbox One X", something that means higher resolution support. But as you might know - being an avid Gamereactor reader and all - Microsoft also has a label called "Optimized for Xbox Series X". But what does this mean?

Now Microsoft has offered an explanation and a video on Xbox Wire that does clear some things up, such as that it targets 60 frames per second:

"Optimized for Xbox Series X is the indicator for games that take advantage of the full power of Xbox Series X. Since Xbox Series X offers developers unparalleled power and speed, this empowers them to create the experiences they want and embrace a range of features and capabilities based on what is best for their individual titles.

Games that have been Optimized for Xbox Series X use the power of the new console to deliver higher, steadier framerates, with a performance target of 60 frames per second at 4K resolution. Some games will even be able to support framerates up to 120 fps or variable refresh rates"

There was also a list of confirmed optimised titles. Find the detailed video and the list below.

