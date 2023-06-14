What do we know so far about Metaphor: ReFantazio?

The bulk of the summer events that gather around the Summer Game Fest celebration are drawing to a close, and over the last week we've seen hundreds of announcements of upcoming titles coming soon to our PCs, mobiles and consoles.

Atlus unveiled its new IP during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, as well as confirming the leaked releases of Persona 3: Reload and Persona 5 Tactica. Metaphor: ReFantazio, as the new title is called, takes a group of characters into an entirely new fantasy world, riddled with disturbing mysteries and always on the brink of collapse.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is being developed by Atlus Studio Zero's in-house team, led by fellow Persona series director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro.

You can watch the trailer below and expect it sometime in 2024 on PC and Xbox (more platforms to be confirmed).