What did we think about the recent State of Play? Check out the latest The Gamereactor Show to find out

How good was the latest State of Play showcase? Did it perform up to our expectations or did it drop the ball? What was the most exciting and interesting announcement? We answer all of these questions and more on the most recent episode of The Gamereactor Show.

Ben and Alex come together once again to discuss the show and to also look ahead to Summer Game Fest and the many shows and conferences planned for that Los Angeles-based event. We talk about what we're most excited to see more of, what we hope will be in attendance, and more.

To hear all of our thoughts, be sure to catch the 26th episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.