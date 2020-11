You're watching Advertisements

One of the console exclusive titles launching for Xbox Series S/X next week is Gears Tactics, a more tactical approach of Gears of War in the vein of Xcom. It was released for PC earlier this year and we quite enjoyed it back then, but what works for PC does not automatically work for consoles.

Now The Coalition has shared a dev diary, where Design Director Tyler Bielman explains various things regarding the game. Check it our above.