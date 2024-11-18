What are LED facemasks and why are they the latest face care trend?

HQ

As gamers first and foremost, we mostly think of LEDs as having benefits only to the aesthetic of our setups. Get a light strip here, some RGB RAM there, and you've got a rainbow glow coming from your computer. However, LED face masks are growing more popular in the health and beauty communities, and here's why.

Light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that seeks to improve the skin by having light enter the skin's layers. It was first studied by NASA in the 1990s, and today it is commonly used for various skin issues, including eczema, hair loss, acne, psoriasis, and more.

Different colours of light affect different parts of the skin, with blue light affecting the uppermost layer, and yellow, red, and near-infrared penetrating deeper progressively. Studies show that in-office LED equipment is much more powerful than the stuff you'll get at home, so don't expect a dramatic change from using an LED face mask, but the technology is there, and could see some subtle improvements.

It's worth noting that acne cysts, blackheads, and whiteheads won't be treated by an LED face mask, so if you are looking to add some light to your face care routine, be sure to do your research.

This is an ad: