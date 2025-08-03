Whalefall movie adaptation has been announced

Daniel Kraus' acclaimed novel Whalefall is being adapted for film, and now the release date is set. The bizarre, claustrophobic story will premiere in theaters on October 16, 2026 (U.S. release), directed by Brian Duffield, known for his work on No One Will Save You.

The story follows a young diver who sets out to recover his deceased father's remains—only to be swallowed by an 80-foot, 60-ton sperm whale. With just one hour of oxygen left, he must fight for his life from inside the whale's belly. Whalefall is described as a blend between 127 Hours and The Martian—a deeply emotional and personal journey filled with grief, guilt, and ultimately, redemption.

Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin star in the lead roles, joined by Elisabeth Shue, Jane Levy, John Ortiz, and Emily Rudd in supporting parts.

The novel, released in 2023, has received glowing reviews and is also available on Audible for those who prefer to listen rather than read. Expectations for the film are high—and the idea of spending 90 minutes inside a whale is unsettling enough to make most moviegoers squirm.

Synopsis (from the book):

Jay Gardiner has given himself a fool's errand—to find the remains of his deceased father in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Monastery Beach. He knows it's a long shot, but Jay feels it's the only way to lift the weight of guilt he's carried since his father's death by suicide the year before.

The dive begins well, but the sudden appearance of a giant squid puts Jay in serious danger—only made worse when a sperm whale arrives to feed. Jay is pulled into the squid's tentacles and swallowed, ending up inside the whale's first stomach. With only one hour of oxygen left, Jay must fight his demons—and find a way out of the whale.