Whac-A-Mole is getting the movie treatment

The classic Whac-A-Mole game is being turned into a movie. This has been confirmed by Mattel, which is developing the project together with TriStar Pictures. The film is described as a blend of live-action and animation, and it's part of Mattel's ongoing initiative to bring more toys to the big screen.

Mattel executive Robbie Brenner commented on the announcement, saying:

"Whac-A-Mole is more than a game. It's a laugh-out-loud battle of reflexes that has brought joy and a little chaos to families for five decades. We're beyond excited to team up with TriStar Pictures to turn the iconic experience into a wild, action-packed ride for the big screen."

TriStar also expressed excitement about the project's potential. A representative for the studio said:

"Mattel continues to create impact with their films, and Whac-A-Mole is no exception — a brand that has been in culture for generations. We look forward to partnering with them to bring audiences a fresh, unexpected take on this absolute classic."

So far, no cast or director has been attached to the film, but from Mattel's side, Elizabeth Bassin and Steve Spohr will oversee the project, while Shary Shirazi and Kelseigh Coombs will do the same on behalf of TriStar.

Other upcoming toy-based projects in development include Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Magic 8 Ball, and Barney.