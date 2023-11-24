Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

We've tested some new affordable mice from AOC on our latest Quick Look

These new mice are great accessories if you're not looking to break the bank.

HQ

PC gaming is an expensive hobby. You're likely to spend a lot of money building your perfect rig, but then to play on it you're also going to want a top-of-the-line mouse, keyboard, monitor and more.

We might not be able to offer other keyboard and mouse options here, but in our latest Quick Look we tested the AOC GM500 & AGM600. The former will only run you about 15 to 20 euros, while with the latter you're looking at a cost of 50 euros.

Even with the more expensive model, this is a good deal cheaper than most flagships from other well-known brands. But, can the AOC GM500 & AGM600 keep up a good level of quality? Find out in the video below:

HQ


