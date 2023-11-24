We've tested some new affordable mice from AOC on our latest Quick Look

HQ

PC gaming is an expensive hobby. You're likely to spend a lot of money building your perfect rig, but then to play on it you're also going to want a top-of-the-line mouse, keyboard, monitor and more.

We might not be able to offer other keyboard and mouse options here, but in our latest Quick Look we tested the AOC GM500 & AGM600. The former will only run you about 15 to 20 euros, while with the latter you're looking at a cost of 50 euros.

Even with the more expensive model, this is a good deal cheaper than most flagships from other well-known brands. But, can the AOC GM500 & AGM600 keep up a good level of quality? Find out in the video below: