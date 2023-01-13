We've taken a look at the world's first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router

HQ

As broadband speeds become quicker, the base routers that are offered by network providers are often left in the dust. Fortunately, technology companies have been serving up ways to fully utilise your full connection speed capability with incredibly powerful systems that use the latest hardware.

To this end, we've had the chance to get our hands on ASUS' latest efforts in this space. Known as the ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000, this system is regarded as the "world's first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router". The system can boast speeds up to 16000 Mpbs, and even uses 6 Ghz frequency to deliver the best possible performance all with less interference and latency issues.

Needless to say, if connection quality is vital to you, this device may just be the one for you, so be sure to check out our latest Quick Look below to see some early thoughts on the router.