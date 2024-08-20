We've seen Indiana Jones and the Great Circle beyond ONL and it looks like the blockbuster 2024 was calling for

HQ

The very private Indiana Jones and the Great Circle presentation we attended the other day was worth the wait of its half-an-hour delay. On the one hand, and as the lobby was full of Indy enthusiasts from all around the globe, I took the chance to entertain them by telling the story of how my own uncle, Benjamín Fernández, who had worked on Alien and Gladiator, was the one suggesting Steven Spielberg they use statue seagulls with glued feathers in the background of the legendary Charlamagne scene, to make the impression of movement, seeing how it was impossible to keep the real birds still by just throwing some yummy fish at them.

Anecdotes aside, on the other hand and more importantly, what we saw and learned about the game went way beyond the gameplay portion that has just been screened some minutes ago at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. We actually saw Indy infiltrate the Great Sphinx of Giza later in the game, and then studio boss/game director Jerk Gustafsson and creative director Axel Torvenius talked with us for another twenty minutes, live from their offices in Uppsala.

As you have seen today, while the Xbox Games Showcase focused on the game's narrative capabilities in a movie-like cutscene set in the Himalayas, the Gamescom showing had to be about pure, direct gameplay. With the game releasing in a couple of months it was about time we even put our hands on it, but for now we'll have to be content with this, as it holds great promise nonetheless.

"Today is all about the gameplay; what it is like to play as Indy and experience his adventures", introduced the directors. Now, watch the video below if you haven't done so yet for better reference, but think of it as a mixture of moments depicting what you'll do in the adventure with the different tools at your disposal.

This is an ad:

HQ

MachineGames are very proud about the whip mechanics, and one can tell why after watching the extended footage, as not only does it come in handy to quickly unarm your foes as shown prominently on the trailers. In the gameplay demo we saw Indy relying on it (by pressing RB) to deal with mechanisms in puzzles, but even more dynamically, as a platforming resort. The camera leaves the first-person perspective and goes third-person during climbing sections for you to get a better overview of the surroundings, and then the whip can be used to swing between ledges, to unveil hidden grips, or perhaps for the adventurer to walk up walls and down like a pro mountaineer.

Speaking about puzzles, I liked the studio's approach here. From the few we saw (a couple more than you if we include the Sphinx), it looked like they won't stop at the straightforward, almost auto-solving riddles we got in games such as Uncharted or the latest Tomb Raider trilogy (at least if you didn't include the tombs). They actually gave me a more Zelda-ish feel, and I can only welcome that as, for me, adventure games are about having agency at solving mysteries too. The directors later confirmed this to us, saying they were also inspired by point-and-click classics and confirming that there will be challenges of all types, some of them considerably hard.

But same as Lara Croft's tombs, some of them might be optional, in any case. You see, despite this having been conceived as a linear, cinematic, story-driven experience, there will be more open areas giving room for secondary missions and secrets, something I welcome too, as exploration enhances the adventurous feel as well. And how could it be an Indiana Jones adventure without our hero disguising as different roles? Hitman-style, there will be sections in which you'll have to take down enemies (you better use stealth here, and hide bodies) and then take their clothes and dress up, perhaps as a cleric, or as an excavation worker to get a certain key from a VIP Nazi tent...

This is an ad:

Sounds adventurous enough? Well I took note of two other things that have been handled with care "to make you feel like the world's greatest archeologist". One is Gina Lombardi's camera, the investigative journalist acting as companion to our hero lending the device to him at a point in the game. Allow me another Zelda reference as, in a way, it felt like the Sheikah Slate, with Indy taking pictures of places and objects of interest to then be registered - or for it to give new clues for your current objective. These actions, same as finding items around or solving other mysteries, will grant you Adventure Points, which in turn can be used to unlock special abilities which will expand your skill set, at the same time encouraging you to customise your playstile. An example of such upgrades, of which there'll be "dozens" was "True Grit", like an extra life allowing Indy to come back from a fatal blow.

The other element is the journal, which of course registers everything you find and fills up as you go, but does it in a beautiful, hand-drawn, first-person way which seems full of game feel, the same you get whenever you examine documents in first person.

We take good gunplay for granted with both Indy's revolver or any other weapon as we're talking about MachineGames here, but we also saw Indy picking other weapons and tools such as a trident (can be used even to solve a puzzle), and a glimpse of the melee combat. Always a tricky matter in first-person and including blocks this time around, we'll see how it turns out when you're in the middle of a fight and decide to rely on hand-to-hand for close quarters, as your gun and your whip have you covered at a range.

So, even though it feels like I should be telling you how it feels to play this game at this point and with its release around the corner, I appreciated the extended insight and can't help but feeling excited about this. I want to visit the 1930's Vatican, the Sunsparker chamber at the temple in Sukhothai. I'm now intrigued by its puzzle design, by the bigger sections (this will be the biggest and longest game by the Swedish studio so far), and by the story after Raiders of the Lost Ark. What is the secret of the Great Circle? What's going on with Gina's missing sister? What are Emerick Voss's true intentions as part of the Führer's grander conspiracy? With the lack of AAA cinematic blockbusters in 2024, I can't wait to play and complete this one. Microsoft's X might actually mark the spot this time around.