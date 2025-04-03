We've seen how the Nintendo Switch 2 handles some third-party favourites

Dansk
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was yesterday, and we're now able to say as well as reporting live on the event, we sent GR ES' very own David Caballero down to Paris to check out the console and some of the games that'll be available on it.
Much of yesterday's presentation was spent discussing the third-party games coming to Switch 2. Some favourites that had been around for years like Hogwarts Legacy, and newer games like Split Fiction were among the launch roster for the Nintendo Switch 2.
In the videos below, you can get an idea of how these games run on the Nintendo Switch 2. So, if you're thinking of trying out some third-party titles on a different system, take a look: