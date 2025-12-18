We've reached the end of the line for Forza Motorsport's support

HQ

Although it received mostly positive reviews, Forza Motorsport failed to live up to expectations, with fans hoping for something of a reboot for the series, where Forza Motorsport 7 was launched in 2017 and we had to wait six years for the sequel, which also reset the numerical sequence.

But little by little, the game has been expanded with more cars, new tracks, features requested by the community, and more over the course of two years. Today, Forza Motorsport is therefore in a much more robust state than when it premiered - but now it seems that support for new content has come to an end. Via the official website, Turn 10 writes:

"As our team shifts its focus toward delivering the best possible experience with Forza Horizon 6 in 2026, we do not plan to introduce new cars, tracks, features, or regular bug fixes for Forza Motorsport. However, we will continue supporting the game by keeping online servers active, hosting special events and competitions, and reintroducing previously released Featured Tours and reward cars on a monthly basis, until all content is available for you to enjoy anytime."

Turn 10 will instead assist British Playground Games with Forza Horizon 6 ahead of its 2026 premiere, which is not surprising given the series' enormous popularity, and it remains to be seen if there will ever be any more titles in the Motorsport series.