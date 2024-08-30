We've played plenty of ID@Xbox games at Gamescom

One of the things that was slightly disappointing about this year's Gamescom, was how few of the games you could actually try. Ubisoft would rather spend half an hour talking about the weather and lighting effects in Assassin's Creed Shadows than letting us play as samurais, and even a game like Starfield: Shattered Space, which is less than a month away from launch, was strictly "look, don't touch."
Luckily, I got the chance to play plenty of games while at Xbox's gigantic booth, which filled about half an exhibition hall. While people were queuing up to try the next major games such as Star Wars Outlaws, there was plenty of space to try the many exciting indie titles on display, and that's exactly what I did. Without further ado, here are my five highlights.
I'm no expert, but I'm guessing that at least some of the appeal of a game like Euro Truck Simulator (and actual truck driving as well) is the sense controlling a huge motorised beast with just a few tiny levers, buttons and pedals, as well as being the uncrowned king of the road. Star Trucker perfectly captures all of this, but trades the lonely road for the even lonelier space.
Before I could make my first delivery, I had to repair holes, call my dispatcher over the radio, check my gauges and much more. These simple operations help connect you to your vehicle - in fact, you almost become one with it since there is no character model visible when viewing your ship in third person.
I only had time for a single delivery, but it was quite fun. The game nearly turned into Pilot Wings, as it was all about precision flying (not easy with a large space truck!) and having perfect timing, when dropping off the cargo in a specific zone. You get scored on your delivery, which affects your overall payment, and unfortunately I ended up with zero space bucks, due to my less than stellar handling.
Due to my short playing time of only about 15 minutes, I can't say if the game will remain fun, but the trucker feeling is definitely already in place.
The upcoming release from a studio consisting mostly of voice actors, initially puts you in a bind by confining you to your house. This doesn't mean you should light the fireplace, strategically place the cushions on the couch and invite people over. No, instead you have to date the things in your home. As in your stuff. Finally, we can devote all of our time and love to our prized possessions instead of other people.
My brief preview was a mixed bag. The fireplace taught me pickup lines, but I failed to ignite any flames myself. It went better with the charming globe who dreamed of seeing the whole world, but had never been outside her small town. I thought we had some chemistry, and she even provided me with my first quest.
Unfortunately, just as I was about to declare my love for the toaster, the demo ended, leaving me hungry for more.
In the end, the pin wasn't worth the trouble, but the whole situation actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the game, Spirit of the North 2, proved to be very enjoyable.
Just as in the first game, you control an adventurous fox on a magical quest to restore a beautiful, but quite desolate world, to its former glory by solving puzzles and exploring the world. The sneaky producer compared the game to Stray, and while the controls are in some way similar, you have more control of your jumps and movement in this game, which is a good thing as there will be more platform challenges than in its predecessor. The game seems very charming and well-made, but unlike the other games I tried, it lacks a unique hook. Hopefully, the overall quality will be high enough to attract players without having to lure them in with shiny trinkets.