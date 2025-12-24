We've played board games with pirates, gods and monsters in Unmatched: Battle of Legends - Volume Three

HQ

My first acquaintance with Unmatched was, appropriately enough, Unmatched: Battle of Legends - Volume One. I was in New York with good friends and popped into a board game store, asking for something fun to play against my friends. The manager recommended a couple of games, one of which was Unmatched.

That was the start of a long love affair with a board game, which can best be described as a lightweight model. A round typically lasts between 30-60 minutes, and thanks to a wide range of fictional and real-life characters (both categories often with licensed fighters - not least The Witcher gang), it's easy to find someone you like. All expansions are also freely mixable, so you can buy exactly the characters you want and build your collection.

You can really start with any Unmatched box you want, just make sure there are four characters included if you want to play 2-vs-2.

Unmatched: Battle of Legends - Volume Three has been released and for a few weeks I've been playing as much as I can with my friends. This is supposed to be the last package in this particular series (Unmatched continues of course, but not Battle of Legends), which I find sad, but luckily you end on top. So what's in the package then?

Well, this is the usual four-character set complete with a two-sided track (by far the best set-up), one of which is a more traditional Venice-themed one and the other more spectacular and lets us fight in Santa's workshop. This means conveyor belts that lead to movements even when we're not playing, and a crane at the end of the belt that completely changes the conditions. A perfect solution when you want more unpredictability in the battles, and which often means that your thought of standing close to an opponent to be able to pinch when it's your turn - often leads to you instead ending up as far away as possible.

What about the characters? Four are included, these being Blackbeard, Chupacabra, Loki and Pandora. They are very different and show Unmatched at its best, with all of them actually being fun to play. Let's take them one by one.

I don't really think the times are right; it takes about an hour for four people to complete one round.

Blackbeard

Blackbeard (based on the pirate Edward Teach) has his own ecosystem of economy, where for gold doubloons he can buy extra actions every round. Deadly. There are a total of three doubloons available to both Blackbeard and his opponents, the latter of which can give him doubloons to avoid the worst of his card's abnormalities. But if they give him doubloons - then more actions and opportunities for other mischief await. It becomes an interesting and fine balancing act. Blackbeard is also ranged, which is a trait I always like, and has two companions with one life each. Fun to play both against and with.

Chupacabra

Detailed and refined characters. This is an excellent box set to start with.

Chupacabra is the most fun character of the set to play, in my humble opinion, though perhaps not the best. It's a very straightforward fighter with no sidekicks, and fights only Melee. The advantage, however, is that the beast can walk three steps and always draws a card after each attack. This allows you to keep up with the damage and keep your opponents short on cards, even alone in 2-vs-2 matches against a team that hasn't lost a fighter. The Chupacabra isn't particularly strong, however, but its ingenious set-up makes the Puerto Rican creature a unique factor to consider.

Loki

There are several Marvel sets for Unmatched for those who want to fight Marvel heroes (everything can be mixed and matched), but this Loki is based on our Norse mythology. And this is one of the most frustrating (not the same as hardest) fighters I've played against in Unmatched. He has plenty of Trick cards, and when he plays them, they don't end up in the discard pile but in the opponent's hand. They are strong for Loki but have negative properties for ourselves, and also fill up our hand towards the seven-card limit. If we try to escape without them by discarding them, Loki has to pick them up in his hand, and he also increases his moves by one step for each card the opponents have in their hand. It is not unusual for Loki to move five or six steps instead of two. Playing against him with a hand full of cards that hurt ourselves is horrible, but the gloating when you are him is even greater.

Pandora

Everyone has been dealt a hand of cards, which they must then play to the best of their ability in battle.

Pandora is last out, and of course she has Pandora's box with her, which she opens for each new round. She shuffles a deck and draws as many cards as she wants with benefits, but if you get too greedy and so it backfires instead. Normally I'm not at all fond of characters with random traits each round, but since there's a risk/reward mechanic built in and the cards are pretty powerful, Pandora becomes interesting. The fact that she only has 14 life and starts without either of her two helpers on the field makes her a grateful initial target...

For my own part, I have no hesitation in naming Unmatched: Battle of Legends - Volume Three the best Battle of Legends box set, and if you're in the mood for Unmatched, this is a great place to start. All of the characters are fun and interesting and with two good boards to play on, it's a nice package that will go a long way.

Score: 9/10