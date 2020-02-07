We've lined up Zombie Army 4: Dead War for today's GR Live

Earlier this week we shared our review of Zombie Army 4: Dead War, where we outlined why we liked Rebellion's new co-op zombie-shooter enough to load an 8 into our rifle and fire it at its rotten head.

Now it's time to show you the game in a bit more detail, and to do that we've got Lisa locked and loaded and ready to take on the zombie horde on GR Live at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET. So tune in later today and watch as we take on the first missions in the campaign and see what the game has to offer.