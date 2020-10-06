We've got Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay and impressions

You're watching Advertisements

Watch Dogs: Legion is almost upon us, with the third entry in Ubisoft's hack-tastic open-world series this time taking us to the streets of near-future London to take the fight to Albion, a militaristic organisation that has taken control and now rules with an iron fist.

With the game due to land on October 29 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and on launch day for the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, we recently had the chance to take a closer look during an extended online demo. You can see the preview based on our time with Legion above, and below is a trio of gameplay clips showing off various aspects of the new Watch Dogs.

