Mafia: Definitive Edition is heading to PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One next month, and with the game just a few weeks away, we've been sent over an early build that you can read about here. However, if you'd prefer to see the game in action instead, then below you'll find a 20-minute slice of gameplay, captured by the GRTV team for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.

You're watching Advertisements