We've got plenty of Immortals Fenyx Rising gameplay to check out

You're watching Advertisements

We reported earlier that Immortals Fenyx Rising now has a playable demo available on Google Stadia, offering a completely unique island for players to explore. Well, for those looking for a better look at Ubisoft's upcoming RPG, we have a bunch of great gameplay for you to check out.

Starting at the beginning of the storyline, our gameplay sees us create our own character, meet a Strange Thief, battle ugly monsters of myth and even meet some of the Gods themselves.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to launch on current and next generation PlayStations and Xboxes, as well as PC, Switch and Stadia.

What are your thoughts on Immortals Fenyx Rising?

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements