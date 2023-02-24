Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

We've got our mitts on the Samsung Galaxy S23+

The larger version of Samsung's latest smartphone line has been the focus of an all-new episode of Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Recently, we got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S23 line of smartphones. We've already looked at the flagship S23 Ultra, and now we're shifting our focus to the middle-of-the-pack S23+.

This device is a bigger and slightly more powerful version of the S23, one that while still very capable, isn't designed to be quite as technologically advanced as the Ultra. To see how the S23+ shapes up and if it is worth picking up over the base S23 or the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra, be sure to catch our latest Quick Look below.

And also be sure to also see our thoughts on the S23 Ultra here.

HQ


Loading next content