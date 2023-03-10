Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      We've got our hands on the Xiaomi 13

      We've taken the phone for a spin on the latest episode of Quick Look.

      We at Gamereactor have taken a look at a lot of smartphones over the years. To this end, we're continuing this practice by checking out and seeing how Xiaomi's latest effort in this vein shapes up.

      Known as the Xiaomi 13, this phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, as well as a bulky 4500mAh battery, all on top of a camera that has been co-designed with Leica. To see how the Xiaomi 13 actually feels and handles in use, be sure to check out our latest Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares some brief thoughts and opinions on the device.

