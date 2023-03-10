We've got our hands on the Xiaomi 13

HQ

We at Gamereactor have taken a look at a lot of smartphones over the years. To this end, we're continuing this practice by checking out and seeing how Xiaomi's latest effort in this vein shapes up.

Known as the Xiaomi 13, this phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, as well as a bulky 4500mAh battery, all on top of a camera that has been co-designed with Leica. To see how the Xiaomi 13 actually feels and handles in use, be sure to check out our latest Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares some brief thoughts and opinions on the device.