We've got our hands on the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro in the latest Quick Look

HQ

We're continuing our Quick Look series by taking a look at the latest headset to come from Turtle Beach. Known as the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, this gadget features 50mm drivers for clear audio, active noise cancellation that works up to 25 dB, and a swappable battery system to ensure you can keep playing regardless of if one battery runs out of charge.

To learn more about this headset and to see if this is the one for you, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some extra facts and thoughts.