We've got our hands on the PlayStation Portal

The end of 2023 was quite a busy one for PlayStation hardware and accessory fans, as not only did the Access Controller debut, but so did the remote play system, the PlayStation Portal. While we dedicated a Quick Look to the former gadget a few weeks ago, we now have an episode framed solely on the Portal too, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions on the unique device.

Check out the video below to see if the PlayStation Portal is the answer to your remote console gaming woes, or likewise whether it's worth investing your hard-earned cash elsewhere.