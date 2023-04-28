Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

We've got our hands on the OnePlus Nord CE 3

The smartphone has been the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been looking for a new smartphone, we may just have a solution for you, as on the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on the OnePlus Nord CE 3, a device that is tailored to be competitively priced all while still offering a collection of capable features and hardware.

Boasting a 67W battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 6.72" 120Hz FHD+ display, and more, this device has plenty to get excited for, so be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below to learn more about the phone, and to see some early opinions and thoughts from our very own Magnus.

HQ


Loading next content