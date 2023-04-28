We've got our hands on the OnePlus Nord CE 3

HQ

If you've been looking for a new smartphone, we may just have a solution for you, as on the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on the OnePlus Nord CE 3, a device that is tailored to be competitively priced all while still offering a collection of capable features and hardware.

Boasting a 67W battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 6.72" 120Hz FHD+ display, and more, this device has plenty to get excited for, so be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below to learn more about the phone, and to see some early opinions and thoughts from our very own Magnus.