We've got our hands on the Motorola Edge 40 Pro

As part of the latest episode of our video series, Quick Look, we've been checking out one of the latest smartphone efforts from Motorola. This device, known as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, features a contoured and curved display that is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to help against scratches and damage from being dropped.

To add to this, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and is 5G enabled, all while using LPDDR5X memory for quick and easy to access storage, on top of having a triple-camera suite on its rear.

But to see whether the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is the next smartphone for you, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below for further facts and thoughts from our very own Magnus.