We've got our hands on "the most portable Razer Blade" yet

We've often been told that bigger is better, but Razer has taken this to heart to create a version of the Blade laptop that is regarded as "the most portable Razer Blade" to date, all while still featuring the latest and most powerful hardware. Known as the Razer Blade 14, this device weighs only 1.84 kg and is 17.99 mm thin, yet boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, and a QHD+ 240Hz 16:10 display.

With a lot of promise, to see whether this Razer Blade is worthy of being the next laptop on your list, be sure to check out the most recent edition of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions about the device.